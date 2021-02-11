New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the situation in eastern Ladakh. “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha tomorrow regarding present Situation in Eastern Ladakh’s” Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Disengagement Of Troops Started on Northern, Southern Shores of Pangong Lake, Says China

The Chinese defence ministry yesterday said that the frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started "synchronised and organised" disengagement from Wednesday. This is being seen as a forward movement in the overall disengagement process to defuse the over nine-month border standoff.

However, there was no official comment by either the Indian defence ministry or the Indian Army on the Chinese statement but people familiar with the development said both sides are in the process of pulling back their armoured units like tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

In other news, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached Guwahati on Thursday morning, where he is expected to meet Ananta Rai, the ‘Maharaj’ of Koch-Rajbongshi who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (GCPA) in Chirang district in lower Assam.

Following that Shah will flag off BJP’s fourth ‘Poribortan Yatra’ from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

“Looking forward to being in Bengal tomorrow. Will flag off West Bengal BJP’s fourth Poribortan Yatra from Cooch Behar followed by a public rally in Thakurnagar. I will also interact with our Social Media volunteers in Kolkata,” tweeted the Home Minister.

Shah will also visit Sri Sri Harichand Thakur temple in West Bengal’s Thakurnagar.

