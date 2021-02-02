New Delhi: The Opposition parties will try to corner the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing farmers’ protests as Parliament resumes its Budget session today. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and CPI MP Binoy Binoy Viswam have already given a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 over Farm Laws. Also Read - After Facing Swords in Farmers’ Protest, Delhi Police Gets Iron Lathis, Arm Guards & Helmets For Self-Defence

Besides, the after-effects of the Budget are also expected to be seen in the House on Tuesday. Yesterday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her “budget like no other”, the PM Modi-led government made its intentions clear on how it plans to revive the economy from a pandemic-induced slump. Also Read - Budget 2021 Simplified: What Does It Have For The Common Man | Major Takeaways

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release its much-awaited date sheet today for Class X and XII board exams. Students can download the date sheet from CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in. Also Read - Liquor to Become Costlier After New Tax in Budget 2021? Deets Inside