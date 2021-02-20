Live Updates

    Maharashtra: FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC against unidentified people for impersonating as Police officers, raiding a five-star hotel in Vile Parle, Mumbai & escaping after ‘seizing’ Rs 12 Cr on 17th Feb. CCTV footage being examined, search for the accused is on.

    Union Min N Gadkari approves 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram sec of NH-130-CD worth Rs 824.29 cr Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor & development of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle sec of NH-130-CD worth Rs 772.70 cr under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in Andhra Pradesh.

    Puducherry: Puducherry Legislative Assembly will reassemble for a Special Session on 22nd February: R Mounissamy, Secretary, Legislative Assembly. Puducherry Lt Gov Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered floor test in the legislative assembly on 22nd February by 5pm.

    Niti Aayog Meet: The positive response received for this year’s Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn’t want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation, said PM

    Niti Aayog Meet: In past few yrs, we saw that opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination & health facilities, free electricity connection, free gas connection to empower the poor has reflected a phenomenal change in their lives, said PM Modi

    Niti Aayog Meet: In the COVID period we saw how Centre and States worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, when we are going to complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meet becomes even more significant: PM Modi

    Niti Aayog Meet: Foundation of India’s development is that Centre & States work together and head towards a certain direction & make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts, said PM

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog via video conferencing. During the meeting, the prime minister is expected to discuss infrastructure, growth, health, and nutrition among other issues with the state governments. The meeting assumes significance as it witnesses the entry of the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with their new status as independent UTs. Also Read - India's Fight Against Coronavirus Must be Applauded: PM Modi During COVID Management Workshop

Meanwhile, Congress leader PC Sharma has been arrested for allegedly protesting and shutting down markets without permission, in Bhopal. “PC Sharma has been arrested and sent to jail”, news agency ANI quoted Bhupendra Singh, City superintendent of police, Habibganj, Bhopal as saying. Also Read - Dressed Up Like PM Modi, This Man Went Around on a Bullock Cart Asking People if Fuel Prices Have Come Down

On the other hand, India on Saturday reported 13,993 new COVID-19 cases, 10,307 discharges, and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases– 1,09,77,387 Total discharges: 1,06,78,048 Death toll: 1,56,212 Active cases: 1,43,127 Total Vaccination: 1,07,15,204. Also Read - Coronavirus: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Offices, Check Important Details Here