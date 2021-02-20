

















New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog via video conferencing. During the meeting, the prime minister is expected to discuss infrastructure, growth, health, and nutrition among other issues with the state governments. The meeting assumes significance as it witnesses the entry of the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with their new status as independent UTs. Also Read - India's Fight Against Coronavirus Must be Applauded: PM Modi During COVID Management Workshop

Meanwhile, Congress leader PC Sharma has been arrested for allegedly protesting and shutting down markets without permission, in Bhopal. “PC Sharma has been arrested and sent to jail”, news agency ANI quoted Bhupendra Singh, City superintendent of police, Habibganj, Bhopal as saying. Also Read - Dressed Up Like PM Modi, This Man Went Around on a Bullock Cart Asking People if Fuel Prices Have Come Down

On the other hand, India on Saturday reported 13,993 new COVID-19 cases, 10,307 discharges, and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases– 1,09,77,387 Total discharges: 1,06,78,048 Death toll: 1,56,212 Active cases: 1,43,127 Total Vaccination: 1,07,15,204. Also Read - Coronavirus: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Offices, Check Important Details Here