New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP's national functionaries in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be held at the NDMC convention center in the national capital from 10 am to 5 pm. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," the party said in a release. Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting, the release said.

Meanwhile, Army sources have revealed that tenth round of Corps commander level talks between India and China lasted for 16 hours, & ended at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC around 2 am on Sunday. "Both sides discussed disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains", said Army sources.

On the other hand, E Sreedharan, Principal Adviser to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will join the BJP today. He expects to contest the upcoming Kerala assembly polls, scheduled to be held in April-May. He is also ready to become the Chief Minister if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Kerala.

“If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC,” Sreedharan told ANI.