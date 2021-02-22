Breaking News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off the first service on this stretch today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared pictures of the brand new metro line extension. Also Read - BJP Gives Bengali Spin to 'Bella Ciao', Launches 'Slow-Gaan-Pishi Jao' Slogan Against TMC's 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

"From Hooghly, the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated. This project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. These temples are vibrant symbols of India's great culture," he tweeted.

He will also visit the poll-bound states of Assam to launch and lay the foundation stones of several projects. The PMO said he will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Assam, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of engineering colleges during the event.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray warned of imposing strict lockdown if COVID-19 situation deteriorates further. “If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don’t want it must wear mask and follow all the rules,” Thackeray said last night.