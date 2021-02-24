Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Bird flu: Bird Flu has been confirmed in Palghar, Maharashtra following the death of 45 chickens at a poultry farm. The district administration has ordered closure of all poultry farms & shops selling chicken for the next 21 days, said Palghar Deputy Collector Kiran Mahajan.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    Two security personnel injured in separate actions with Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chattisgarh. One injured in IED blast, while another incident involves an exchange of fire. More details awaited.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    West Bengal: BJP leader Rakesh Singh produced before Alipore Court in Kolkata in connection with a narcotics case involving youth BJP leader Pamela Goswami.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    Government of India is committed to double farmers’ income and work towards agriculture’s welfare. Discussions have been held many times, if they’ve a point to raise even now, we’re ready to discuss: Agriculture Minister NS Tomar when asked about Rakesh Tikait’s remark about 40 lakh tractors march.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh is the first state to not only announce maintenance allowance for workers, street vendors & rickshaw drivers but also make it available during emergency (COVID-19): CM Yogi Adityanath in State Assembly

  • 2:04 PM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir: Rural Development Secretary Sheetal Nanda’s helicopter en route to Kishtwar makes an emergency landing at Jyotipuram, Reasi, due to a technical problem; passengers safe.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slams CBI over grilling of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira, says ‘BJP doesn’t respect women. BJP women leaders are unsafe within party’.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave & Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. These 3 will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the ‘sports city’ of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

  • 1:12 PM IST

    Motera – the world’s largest cricket stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Cricketer Manoj Tiwary to join TMC today at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Hooghly.

Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery. Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 am on Tuesday, and no other cars were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. He was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the county Fire Department.

