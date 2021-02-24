Live Updates

  • 7:50 AM IST

    10-12 family members of a Samajwadi Party candidate misbehaved with me in Bhaisnwal. 5-6 Lok Dal workers did same when I was in Soram to attend a function. After I left, a clash erupted. Announcements were made from mosque to unite against me:Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Golfer Tiger Woods hospitalized after single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, US

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Supreme Court will hear today the pleas seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Palghar mob-lynching incident.

Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery. Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 am on Tuesday, and no other cars were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the county Fire Department. Also Read - US Golfer Tiger Woods In Surgery After Major Car Crash

Meanwhile, Supreme Court will hear the pleas seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Palghar mob-lynching incident today. Also Read - Aim to Eliminate Tuberculosis From Country By 2025, Says PM Modi

Also Read - Bengal Has Made Up Its Mind For 'Poriborton', Says PM Modi at Hooghly Rally | Top Quotes