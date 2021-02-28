Live Updates

  • 12:35 PM IST

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat: We must understand our responsibility towards water conservation. In a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign ‘Catch the Rain’. Its slogan is ‘Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls’, says PM Modi.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat: “During this month of ‘magh’, Haridwar is hosting Kumbh this year. On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated. To associate ‘magh’ month with water is that after this month winters and summers begin,” says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    ISRO’s PSLV-C51 rocket carrying Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites launched from Sriharikota

  • 10:18 AM IST

    ISRO PSLV-C51 Mission: PSLV-C51 with Amazonia-1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites onboard to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota shortly

  • 9:38 AM IST

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Karaikal, Puducherry and Vijay Sankalp rally in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, today.

  • 7:27 AM IST

  • 7:21 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation in his month radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

BREAKING NEWS FEBRUARY 28 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his month radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes But Juventus Play 1-1 Draw vs Verona; Serie A Title Bid Suffers Huge Blow

Meanwhile, an Indian rocket is scheduled to launch a Brazilian satellite for the first time from Sriharikota spaceport today. It’s also Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) first launch of 2021. Also Read - Double Standards NOT Acceptable: Digital News Media Publishers Likely to Come Under Ambit of Section 69(A) of IT Act

Subject to weather conditions, the blastoff is scheduled at 10.24 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, where countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission. Also Read - Full Moon 2021: Stunning Photos, Videos Capture Snow Moon's Beauty Around The World

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, about 100 kms from Chennai.

These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft.

It’s also a big day for Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, which is undertaking it under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1, which will be the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).