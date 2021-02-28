BREAKING NEWS FEBRUARY 28 LIVE: An Indian rocket is scheduled to launch a Brazilian satellite for the first time from Sriharikota spaceport today. It’s also Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) first launch of 2021. Also Read - Horoscope, February 28, 2021, Sunday: Temple Visit For Sagittarians, Fun Day For Capricorns

Subject to weather conditions, the blastoff is scheduled at 10.24 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, where countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 kms from Chennai.

These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft.

It’s also a big day for Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, which is undertaking it under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1, which will be the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).