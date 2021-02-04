

Load More

New Delhi: After singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg triggered a wave of support for protesting Indian farmers in the international community, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday hit out stating that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is neither accurate nor responsible. The MEA added that the facts must be ascertained before the rush to comment. Meanwhile, hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda trended on Twitter yesterday. Also Read - UK Parliament to Consider Debate on Farmers Issue as E-Petition Attracts Thousands of Signatures

Rihanna, one of the biggest popstars in the world, shared a CNN article on farmer’s protest on Tuesday and tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” Soon after Greta Thunberg joined the chorus, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.” Also Read - Greta Thunberg's Toolkit For Protests Sparks Row, Here's What The Deleted Document Said

Meanwhile, British Parliament’s Petitions Committee is considering a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons complex on the issue of farmers protests and press freedom in India after an online petition attracted over 106,000 signatures. While the list of signatories for the e-petition also reflects a signature of Boris Johnson, in his capacity as a west London Conservative Party member of Parliament, Downing Street on Wednesday categorically denied that the UK Prime Minister had signed the petition. Also Read - Internet Ban Lifted in 2 Haryana Districts, Services to Remain Suspended in 5 Others

In other news, the internet ban was lifted in two districts of Haryana- Panipat and Charkhi Dadri. Notably, the ban was imposed in the wake of massive protests by farmers against agri laws. Internet services, however, will continue to remain suspended in five other Haryana districts (Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar) till 5 pm on February 4.

On the vaccine front, the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine showed 76 per cent efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, with protection maintained to the second dose, the pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday. The primary analysis of the Phase 3 clinical trials, published as a preprint in The Lancet, also showed that with an inter-dose interval of 12 weeks or more, vaccine efficacy increased to 82 per cent.

Stay tuned to india.com for more such trending stories.