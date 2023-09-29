Home

FIR Filed Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu For Issuing Threat To ICC World Cup Match

Ahmedabad: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Ahmedabad Police against Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Friday for issuing threats ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The FIR filed against Pannu under sections 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and IT Act 66 F. “Threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social media handles and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. FIR registered against Pannu under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC, UAPA and IT Act 66 F,” ANI quoted Ahmedabad Cyber Crime DCP Ajit Rajian as saying.

Gujarat | FIR registered against founder of banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu after he issued threat ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match Threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social… — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s Pre-Recorded Message

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has issued a pre-recorded message on this matter. In the audio clip, Pannun, who serves as the General Counsel for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), can be heard making a statement regarding the intent to harm Parliament House. He stated, “Pro-Khalistan Sikhs from Canada are currently in Delhi to seek retribution for the assassination of Shaheed Najjar. In response to Shaheed Nijjar’s killing, we plan to employ the ballot instead of the bullet. We will use the vote as a countermeasure to your violence. The target date is October 5th, during the ICC World Cup in Ahmedabad. This will mark the commencement of what we are calling the ‘World Terror Cup.'”

It is note-worthy that numerous people received calls from a UK phone number in which pre-recorded audio message by Pannu was played. The threat call has gone viral on the internet.

He also issued threats to Indian diplomats in Canada, especially High Commissioner of India to Canada Sanjay Verma. Issuing the threat, the Khalistani terror group threatens India to terminate its mission in Ottawa and recall the envoy posted there.

“India and the Modi regime have insulted Prime Minister Trudeau. Modi regime, it is advisable that you shut down your embassy in Ottawa and bring back your ambassador Verma. This advice is from the Canadians and this advice is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council. We are going to hold Modi and Ambassador Verma accountable for disrespecting Prime Minister Trudeau. It’s very wise to bring back Verma and shut down the Ottawa embassy,” he added.

NIA seized Pannu’s property

Prior to this, the NIA had confiscated the immovable assets of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh and Amritsar. These assets included agricultural land spanning 46 kanals (approximately 5.7 acres) in Khan Kot village near Amritsar and a one-fourth ownership share of a house in Chandigarh. An NIA official had explained that this measure would enhance the nation’s efforts to counter terrorist and separatist networks operating from multiple countries, including Canada. The seizure of these properties followed directives issued by the NIA’s Special Court in Mohali.

A Designated Terrorist

Pannu, based in Canada, serves as the chief of Sikhs for Justice, an organization banned in India. He was officially designated as a wanted terrorist in 2020 and faces over 20 criminal cases in Punjab. He has repeatedly issued threats against various leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

On July 10, 2019, the Indian government issued a notification declaring SFJ an unlawful association and imposed a five-year ban on it. The government stated that the group’s primary objective was to establish an “independent and sovereign country” in Punjab, openly advocating for the cause of Khalistan and thereby challenging India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This ban was subsequently upheld by a tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

