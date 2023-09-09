Top Recommended Stories

Fire Breaks Out at Car Showroom in Haryana’s Rewari, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Preliminary reports suggest that several cars were burnt due to the fire.

Updated: September 9, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Rewari: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom located on Delhi Road in Haryana’s Rewari on Saturday. Soon after getting the information, four fire tenders and police rushed to the spot. Preliminary reports suggest that several cars were burnt due to the fire. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a building located in the Andheri area of Mumbai earlier in the day. Mumbai Fire Department said 33 people were rescued safely  and no injuries were reported in the incident.

