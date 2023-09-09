By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Fire Breaks Out at Car Showroom in Haryana’s Rewari, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot
Preliminary reports suggest that several cars were burnt due to the fire.
Rewari: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom located on Delhi Road in Haryana’s Rewari on Saturday. Soon after getting the information, four fire tenders and police rushed to the spot. Preliminary reports suggest that several cars were burnt due to the fire. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown.
#WATCH | Rewari, Haryana: Fire breaks out at a car showroom located on Delhi Road. Four fire tenders and police are on the spot. Several cars burnt due to the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sWoFXvCDtp
— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
In another incident, a fire broke out in a building located in the Andheri area of Mumbai earlier in the day. Mumbai Fire Department said 33 people were rescued safely and no injuries were reported in the incident.
