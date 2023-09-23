Home

Fire Breaks Out In Humsafar Express In Gujarat’s Valsad

Fire & smoke were noticed in power car/brake van coach of train number 22498 Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction while passing Valsad.

Valsad: Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, which runs between Tiruchirappalli and Shri Ganganagar, in Gujarat’s Valsad; no casualty reported till now. Fire & smoke were noticed in power car/brake van coach of train number 22498 Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction while passing Valsad. All passengers of the adjacent coach were deboarded safely. No casualty was reported. After detaching the coach from this train, it will be departed shortly: Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway.

A fire broke out in the generator coach and an adjoining passenger car of the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train shortly after it left Valsad railway station in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded with no one reported injured, they said.

“A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat,” said a railway official.

The flames erupted in the power coach, likely due to a short circuit, and spread to the adjoining B1 coach, said Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela, adding that the fire was now under control.

But the incident caused panic among the passengers. The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded for safety, officials said in a report of news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, which runs between Tiruchirappalli and Shri Ganganagar, in Gujarat’s Valsad; no casualty reported till now pic.twitter.com/p5Eyb7VQKw — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

