Four Killed In Road Mishap In Udhampur

Four people died and one injured after their car met with an accident on the Jammu-Udhampur highway in Udhampur district. The injured has been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu and her condition is stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, said Joginder Singh, SSP Udhampur

