By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Four Killed In Road Mishap In Udhampur
Four Killed In Road Mishap In Udhampur
Four people died and one injured after their car met with an accident on the Jammu-Udhampur highway in Udhampur district. The injured has been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu and her condition is stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, said Joginder Singh, SSP Udhampur
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.