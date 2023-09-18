Home

Slaughtering Of Animals, Meat Sale Prohibited In Bengaluru Today

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will commence on September 19 and continue for ten days, concluding on September 29

Bengaluru: The slaughtering of animals and sale of meat have been prohibited in Bengaluru in view of Ganesh Chaturthi. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner has issued an order stating, “On September 18, 2023, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat within BBMP jurisdiction is strictly prohibited.”

Karnataka | BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner issues order, “On 18th September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under BBMP is completely prohibited.” — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles, as well as the deity of wisdom and intelligence. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will commence on September 19 and continue for ten days, concluding on September 29.

