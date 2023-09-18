Top Recommended Stories

Slaughtering Of Animals, Meat Sale Prohibited In Bengaluru Today

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will commence on September 19 and continue for ten days, concluding on September 29

Updated: September 18, 2023 12:38 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

goat
Bengaluru: The slaughtering of animals and sale of meat have been prohibited in Bengaluru in view of Ganesh Chaturthi. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner has issued an order stating, “On September 18, 2023, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat within BBMP jurisdiction is strictly prohibited.”

The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles, as well as the deity of wisdom and intelligence. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will commence on September 19 and continue for ten days, concluding on September 29.

