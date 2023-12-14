Breaking News: Gas Pipeline Leakage Sparks Fire In Telangana, 12 Injured

12 people were injured in fire due to domestic gas pipeline leak in RGIA PS limits in Telangana's Rangareddy.

Breaking News: Gas Pipeline Leakage Sparks Fire In Telangana, 12 Injured

Rangareddy: At least 12 people sustained burn injuries when a massive fire broke out due to a leakage in a domestic pipeline in the RGIA PS limits in Rangareddy on Thursday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fire tenders are on the scene, attempting to douse the flames.

Trending Now

#WATCH | 12 people were injured in fire due to domestic gas pipeline leak in RGIA PS limits in Telangana’s Rangareddy pic.twitter.com/6274TNs0hq — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

You may like to read

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.