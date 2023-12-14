By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News: Gas Pipeline Leakage Sparks Fire In Telangana, 12 Injured
12 people were injured in fire due to domestic gas pipeline leak in RGIA PS limits in Telangana's Rangareddy.
Rangareddy: At least 12 people sustained burn injuries when a massive fire broke out due to a leakage in a domestic pipeline in the RGIA PS limits in Rangareddy on Thursday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fire tenders are on the scene, attempting to douse the flames.
#WATCH | 12 people were injured in fire due to domestic gas pipeline leak in RGIA PS limits in Telangana’s Rangareddy pic.twitter.com/6274TNs0hq
— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
