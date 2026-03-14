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Breaking News: Government revokes detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect

Govt decides to revoke with immediate effect detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under National Security Act: Statement.

Published date india.com Published: March 14, 2026 11:59 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
National Security Act, NSA, Sonam Wangchuk, Leh, Jodhpur, Ladakh

Govt decides to revoke with immediate effect detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under National Security Act: Statement.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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