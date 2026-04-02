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Govt grants full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till June 30; Check complete list

Govt grants full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till June 30; Check complete list

Amid Middle East tension, the government has decided to provide full Customs Duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till June 30, 2026. Check complete list here.

Breaking News: Govt grants full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till June 30

New Delhi: In view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the consequent disruptions in global supply chains, the government on Thursday has taken a significant move. Announcing temporary and targeted relief, the government has decided to provide full Customs Duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till June 30, 2026.

This measure has been taken as a temporary and targeted relief in order to ensure continued availability of critical petrochemical inputs for domestic industry, reduce cost pressures on downstream sectors, and safeguard supply stability in the country.

Which industries will benefit from this duty relief move?

“The exemption is expected to benefit a wide range of sectors dependent on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates, including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive components and other manufacturing segments,” reads the press release published by the Ministry of Finance on April 2. This will also provide relief to consumers of final products, the Ministry stated.

How long will the customs duty exemption remain in effect?

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 25 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), read with section 124 of the Finance Act, 2021 (13 of 2021), the Central Government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby exempts goods of the description specified in column (3) of the Table below and falling within the Chapter, heading or sub-heading or tariff item of the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 (51 of 1975) as specified in column (2) of the said Table, from so much of the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess leviable thereon under the said section of the Finance Act, 2021 (13 of 2021), as is in excess of the amount calculated at the rate specified in column (4) of the said Table, namely,” the Ministry stated. The order will come into effect from today, April 2, 2026.

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Govt grants full customs duty waiver on critical petrochemical products till June 30; complete list

S.No. CTH Description of Goods 1 2814 10 00 Anhydrous ammonia 2 2902 30 00 Toluene 3 2902 50 00 Styrene 4 2903 12 00 Dichloromethane (methylene chloride) 5 2903 21 00 Vinyl chloride monomer 6 2905 11 00 Methanol (methyl alcohol) 7 2905 12 20 Isopropyl alcohol 8 2905 31 00 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) 9 2907 11 10 Phenol 10 2915 21 00 Acetic acid 11 2915 32 00 Vinyl acetate monomer 12 2917 36 00 Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) 13 2921 21 00 Ethylenediamine 14 2922 11 10, 2922 11 90, 2922 12 00 Di Ethanolamine and Mono Ethanolamine 15 2929 10 20 Toluene di-isocyanate 16 3102 30 00 Ammonium nitrate 17 3817 00 11 Linear alkylbenzenes 18 3901 Polymers of ethylene (including Ethylene-vinyl acetate) 19 3902 10 00, 3902 30 00, 3902 90 00 Polypropylene 20 3903 11 00, 3903 19 10, 3903 19 90 Polystyrene 21 3903 20 00 Styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) 22 3903 30 00 Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) 23 3904 10 10, 3904 10 20, 3904 10 90 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) 24 3904 61 00 Polytetrafluoroethylene 25 3905 12, 3905 19 Polyvinyl acetate 26 3905 30 00 Polyvinyl alcohol 27 3906 10 10, 3906 10 90 Poly (methyl methacrylate) 28 3907 10 00 Polyoxymethylene (POM – acetal) 29 3907 29 Polyols 30 3907 29 90 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) 31 3907 30 10 Epoxy resins 32 3907 40 00 Polycarbonates 33 3907 50 00 Alkyd resins 34 3907 61, 3907 69 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Chips 35 3907 91 20 Unsaturated polyester resins 36 3907 91 50 Polybutylene terephthalate 37 2912 11 00, 3909 10 10, 3909 20 10, 3909 40 20 Formaldehyde, Urea formaldehyde, Melamine formaldehyde, Phenol formaldehyde 38 3909 50 00 Polyurethanes 39 3911 90 90 Polyphenylene sulphide (PPS) 40 4002 Polybutadiene, Styrene-butadiene

“This notification shall come into force on 2nd April, 2026 and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of the

30th June, 2026,” reads the statement.

What petrochemical products have been granted customs duty exemption?

Some of the petrochemical products in the list are Anhydrous ammonia, Toluene, Styrene, Dichloromethane (methylene chloride), Vinyl chloride monomer, Methanol (methyl alcohol), Isopropyl alcohol, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), and Phenol, etc.

Others in the list are Acetic acid, Vinyl acetate monomer, Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Ammonium nitrate, polymers of ethylene (including Ethylene-vinyl acetate), epoxy resins, formaldehyde, Urea formaldehyde, Melamine formaldehyde and Phenol formaldehyde, etc.

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