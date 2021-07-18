Gurgaon: A three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram’s Khawaspur area; rescue operation underway.Also Read - Videos: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Delhi, Vehicular Traffic Affected in Some Areas | WATCH

“We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation,” says DCP Rajiv Deswal. Also Read - Weather Forecast: Delhi, Parts of North India to Receive Heavy Rainfall on Sunday, Predicts IMD

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Gurgaon Man in Debt Ended Life; Wife, Daughter Commit Suicide Days Later