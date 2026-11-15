Massive fire breaks out at Gurugram’s Woollen market; clothes worth crores gutted

Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

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New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Woollen Market in Pataudi’s Ramlila Ground in the early hours of Sunday. According to the reports, the blaze has gutted around 25 shops. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire market in flames within a short time.

After receiving information about the incident, fire tenders from Pataudi and Manesar were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are still working to bring the blaze under control. It is important to note that the woollen market is set up every year from November to February in the eastern part of the Ramlila Ground.

This year, the market, organised under the aegis of the Himalayan Tribal Trade Association, commenced on November 4. It housed shops run by traders from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the shopkeepers, each shop stocked woollen garments worth several lakhs of rupees. Since the winter season had not yet fully set in, sales had been minimal, and most of the merchandise was still unsold.

Fire Spotted at 4 AM

According to reports, a woman heard a noise at around 4 AM and woke up to find the market engulfed in flames. She alerted others, but by then, the fire had already intensified and spread across the market.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers said there were no electrical wires running through the ground, nor were there any gas stoves or other fire-related equipment kept there. This has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Begin Investigation

The incident has wiped out the entire savings and investments of the affected shopkeepers. Traders who had travelled from distant states to earn their livelihood have suffered massive financial losses.

Some shopkeepers have also raised suspicions of arson. However, the actual cause of the fire will become clear only after the police investigation is completed.