Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar RESIGNS Amid Political Crisis, May Take Oath Again

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned from his post amid the ongoing Haryana Political Crisis. The new government is expected to take oath at 1:00 PM today.

Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a massive Haryana Political Crisis has been going on and in a major political development, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned from his position. According to reports, the BJP MLAs will sit for a meeting in a while and at 1:00 PM today, the new government will take the oath. This comes after a reported rift in the BJP-JJP Alliance and now, the Haryana CM has submitted his resignation to the Governor of the state. The two possible contenders for the chair of Haryana CM are Nayab Singh Saini and Sanjay Bhatia. Here’s what we know so far…

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns Amid Political Crisis

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned from his position amid the ongoing Haryana Political Crisis after a rift between BJP-JJP Alliance. The former CM has submitted his resignation to the Governor of Haryana and now, the BJP MLAs are sitting for a meeting, to decide the next Chief Minister.

New Govt To Take Oath At 1 PM Today

According to initial reports, the BJP MLAs will be meeting to decide the new Chief Minister. The reports suggested that the new government may take oath today, at 1:00 PM in the afternoon. The two candidates, who are potential chief ministerial candidates are Sanjay Bhatia and Nayab Singh Saini. In a latest development, BJP minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar has made a big claim that no one else, but Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath again today. According to the BJP minister, he has resigned only for the government to ‘get rid of’ JJP.

Along with Manohar Lal Khattar, his entire cabinet has resigned and the resignations have been accepted by the Governor. Preparations are going on in full swing, for the oath ceremony of the new Haryana CM, at the Raj Bhawan.

Haryana Political Crisis: Rift In BJP-JJP Alliance

The dynamics of the alliance were established after the assembly elections in October 2019, where the BJP secured 40 of the 90 assembly seats, falling short of a simple majority. Subsequently, a post-poll alliance was formed with the JJP, which holds 10 MLAs. Dushyant Chautala, the President and co-founder of JJP, assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the coalition government. Recent developments indicate a strain in the partnership as Chautala engaged in seat-sharing discussions with BJP chief JP Nadda on March 11. Notably, the BJP had swept all ten Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Elections, which is said to have influenced the current negotiations.

