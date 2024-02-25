Haryana INLD President Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead; Abhay Chautala Confirms Death

In a shocking incident, Haryana INLD President Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead today.

Haryana INLD President Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead- Image: ANI Video Grab

Bahadurgarh: Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana chief of the Indian National Lok Dal, has been allegedly shot dead in Bahadurgarh today. In the accident, a party worker has also been reported dead. On the alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, “We received information regarding an incident of firing. The CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..”

Trending Now

Watch:

You may like to read

#WATCH | Bahadurgarh: On the alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain says, “We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon…” pic.twitter.com/OcAd5hst0z — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Assailants Remain Unidentified

The Indian National Lok Dal’s Haryana unit President Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in an attack by unidentified assailants in the state’s Jhajjar district on Sunday, police said. INLD spokesperson Rakesh Sihag said that Rathee, a former legislator, died after unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was travelling in an SUV in Bahadurgarh town.

The assailants were in a car, a police official said. The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained, added the official.

(More details awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.