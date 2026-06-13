  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Air Force AN-32 Transport Aircraft crashes in Assams Jorhat; Rescue operations underway

Indian Air Force AN-32 Transport Aircraft crashes in Assam’s Jorhat; Rescue operations underway

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force(IAF) crashed at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam on Saturday.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 13, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Indian Air Force AN-32 Transport Aircraft crashes in Assam's Jorhat; Rescue operations underway
IAF AN-32 bursts into flames after landing in Assam's Jorhat(Photo Credit: IANS)

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, an AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force(IAF) crashed at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam on Saturday. According to the Indian Air Force, the accident took place when the AN-32 was trying to land at the Jorhat airfield. Firefighting operations are underway at the accident site in Jorhat, stated IAF officials.

Releasing an official statement on X, the Indian Air force stated, “A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Read more: Good news for 'Make in India' as France plans tech transfer for 114 Rafale jets to India ahead of PM Modi's visit

What actually happened?

Emergency response teams have been deployed at the site, and rescue operations are currently underway. The Soviet-origin AN-32 is a twin-engine tactical transport aircraft that has served as a key workhorse of the IAF for decades, particularly in difficult terrains and high-altitude sectors in the Northeast and along the Himalayan frontier. Further details are awaited as rescue, assessment and investigation efforts continue.

Also Read: ‘Significant progress made’: Crash investigator AAIB states a year after Air India flight crash

The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the aircraft’s operational history.

The Indian Air Force said, “An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has met with an accident at the Jorgat Air Force station in Assam. More details are awaited.”

Also Read:  ‘Electrical failures, technical defects’: What led to the Air India plane crash as anniversary marks one year | All we know so far

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.