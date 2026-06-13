Indian Air Force AN-32 Transport Aircraft crashes in Assam’s Jorhat; Rescue operations underway

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force(IAF) crashed at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam on Saturday.

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IAF AN-32 bursts into flames after landing in Assam's Jorhat(Photo Credit: IANS)

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, an AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force(IAF) crashed at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam on Saturday. According to the Indian Air Force, the accident took place when the AN-32 was trying to land at the Jorhat airfield. Firefighting operations are underway at the accident site in Jorhat, stated IAF officials.

Releasing an official statement on X, the Indian Air force stated, “A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

What actually happened?

Emergency response teams have been deployed at the site, and rescue operations are currently underway. The Soviet-origin AN-32 is a twin-engine tactical transport aircraft that has served as a key workhorse of the IAF for decades, particularly in difficult terrains and high-altitude sectors in the Northeast and along the Himalayan frontier. Further details are awaited as rescue, assessment and investigation efforts continue.

Also Read: ‘Significant progress made’: Crash investigator AAIB states a year after Air India flight crash

The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the aircraft’s operational history.

The Indian Air Force said, “An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has met with an accident at the Jorgat Air Force station in Assam. More details are awaited.”

Also Read: ‘Electrical failures, technical defects’: What led to the Air India plane crash as anniversary marks one year | All we know so far