New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting that the financial capital will witness heavy rainfall along with tidal waves on June 13-14. Following the forecast, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has alerted disaster management agencies and Fire Brigade. Moreover, BMC departments like BEST, Education department, and Health department, etc are also asked to remain on stand by. Meanwhile, IMD officials have predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days before its usual date of June 27. On the other hand, speculations are rife that PM Narendra Modi is planning a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019. However, there has been no official word from the ruling Bharatiya Janata party on these reports. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Mumbai Will Continue For Now Due to Rain, Influx of Migrants, BMC Issues Fresh Order

