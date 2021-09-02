New Delhi: Looking at the threat of possible COVID third wave and the coronavirus new variant, India on Thursday made it mandatory for international passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report while travelling to the country. As per updates, the test report should not be older than 72 hours. Notably, the passengers from seven more countries, including, China and South Africa, will have to carry these test reports with them. The move from the Centre comes after the discovery of a new Covid variant – C.1.2 – which could be more infectious and has shown signs of evading protection provided by vaccines.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Makes RT-PCR Test Must For International Travellers From These Countries | Full List Here

Earlier, this rule from the Centre was only applicable for passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and Middle East, however, seven more countries – South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe – have been added to the list today, according to a latest guideline by Ministry of Health. Also Read - 47 PSA Oxygen Plants, 12000 ICU Beds: How Delhi Prepares For Possible COVID Third Wave | Details Here

It must be noted that the new variant of coronavirus was first detected in South Africa in May. It has since been found in China, Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland. Also Read - Coronavirus Created In God’s Computer, Nature Decided Who Would Get Infected, Claims Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

Issuing fresh guidelines, the Centre said that only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights to India and on arrival, they will again be tested for Covid through RT-PCR test.

Prior to this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for international passengers arriving at the city airport from September 3 over fears about the new strain.