India Set To Commence Export Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile’s Ground Systems In Next 10 Days

Published: January 25, 2024 10:32 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

India to begin export of ground systems for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in next 10 days. The cruise missiles are expected to be sent by March this year: DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat to ANI

