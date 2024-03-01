Video: Indian Army’s Chetak Helicopter Makes Dramatic Touch Down After Engine Chip Warning

Breaking News: A Chetak helicopter, en route to Jaipur, made a precautionary landing in fields in village Didwana due to Engine Chip Warning light.

Breaking News: Indian Army’s Chetak Helicopter Makes Dramatic Touch Down After Engine Chip Warning

Jaipur: A Chetak helicopter which was en route to Rajasthan’s Jaipur, made a precautionary emergency landing in fields after its Engine Chip Warning light turned on Friday. The army’s chopper landed in fields around 10:35 am in Didwana, which is 100 km away from the capital city Jaipur, news agency ANI reported citing an army official. No VIPs were present in the chopper at the time of the incident.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | One Chetak helicopter en route to Jaipur made a precautionary landing in fields at 10:35 AM in Didwana today due to Engine Chip Warning light. No VIP was present on board. The issue has been rectified and the chopper has moved towards its destination https://t.co/GdrOHOCdGb pic.twitter.com/o6cWemqCqz — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024



The official informed that the issue was rectified and the helicopter has moved towards its scheduled destination.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

