Home

News

Indian Embassy Employee In Russia Arrested By UP ATS, Accused Of Working With ISI

Indian Embassy Employee In Russia Arrested By UP ATS, Accused Of Working With ISI

Indian Embassy employee Satyendra Siwal has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) for allegedly working for Pakistan's ISI.

Satyendra Siwal

New Delhi: In a shocking news, Satyendra Siwal, who worked as a Multi-Tasking Staff – MTS at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). He has been accused of working with Pakistan’s ISI while being posted in Moscow. The information has been shared by the UP ATS in a press note, along with Siwal’s photograph; Siwal originally belongs to Hapur. Here’s all you need to know…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.