New Delhi: In view of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, India on Monday issued revised guidelines for international travellers. The revised guidelines require passengers (irrespective of vaccination status) coming to India from ‘at-risk’ countries to mandatorily undergo COVID-19 testing at the airport upon arrival. The guidelines also mandated the uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.Also Read - 1st Test: It is So Lopsided in Their Favour It is Not Funny, Says Ian Smith on New Zealand's Chance of Winning vs India

Earlier last week, the World Health Organisation had classified the latest variant Omicron, as a “Variant of Concern” (VOC). According to WHO’s definition, a VOC, with a degree of global public health significance demonstrates one or more of mutational changes such as increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology, increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation, and decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. Also Read - Maharashtra To Reopen Schools From December 1, Even As Omicron Fears Emerge

WHO has since urged countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing on circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, submit complete genome sequences and metadata to a publicly available database, and report initial VOC cases or clusters to WHO. Also Read - Shocking! WHO Criticizes Travel Bans on Southern African Nations Amid 'Omicron' Variant Scare

Read the full revised guidelines for international flyers here

What Flyers Have To Do On arrival

De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

Travellers from specified Countries ‘at risk’ will have follow the protocol as detailed below:

Submission of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test* at the point of arrival (self-paid). Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India* and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for next 7 days.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be managed at separate isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing.

The contacts of such positive case should be kept under institutional quarantine or at home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned

State Government as per laid down protocol.

Travellers from Countries excluding those Countries at risk, will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days' post arrival. A sub-section (5% of the total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

The 5% of such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries).’

Such travellers shall be escorted by the concerned airlines/MoCA to testing area on arrival.

The cost of testing of such travellers shall be borne by MoCA.

Laboratories shall prioritize testing of samples from such travellers.

If such travellers are tested positive, they shall be managed as per laid down standard protocol and samples would further send for genomic testing.

If travellers under home quarantine or self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or test positive for COVID-19 on re-testing, they will immediately selfisolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number.

Before Travel

All travellers should

Submit self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report*. This test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

c. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to

undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted.

Continuing with the earlier approach, travellers from certain specified Countries (based on epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in those Countries) are identified for additional follow up. These include need for additional measures as detailed in para (xv) below. The listing of such specified Countries is a dynamic exercise based on evolving situation of COVID-19 across the world and will be made available on the websites of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, (mohfw.gov.in) and the link of the same will be available at website of Ministry of External

Affairs and Air Suvidha Portal.

Before Boarding