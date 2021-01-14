BREAKING NEWS Jan 14 LIVE Updates: Just two days are left for the Coronavirus vaccination drive to begin in India. While Serum Insitute rolled out its vaccine the day before yesterday, Bharat Biotech on Wednesday shipped its first batch of homegrown vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi. The Central government had on Wednesday said that 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to the states and Union Territories for health care workers, without any discrimination. Also Read - Top 5 Headlines of The Day: Trump Impeached For Second Time, Farmers Burn Copies of Agri Laws on Lohri and More

Meanwhile, as per orders from the Delhi government, omelette fry, juicy chicken tikkas and other non-vegetarian items will not be available in shops and restaurants in large parts of the capital as the civic authorities have imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation.

Further, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had yesterday called to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from the current 18 years to 21 years. This came months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives report from the committee set up for this.

