New Delhi: The much-awaited coronavirus vaccination drive in India will kick off on January 16. “It was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, the Covid-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021,” the health ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Beware of COVID-19 Impact on These Six Organs And Organ Systems Post Recovery

This comes after a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi to review the status of Covid-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the states and UTs for the vaccination drive. Also Read - Delhi Wakes up to Foggy Morning as Icy Winds Bring Down Temperature to 7.8 Degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus strain in India reached 95. In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, 5 more cases of the new COVID strain have been detected. “All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments”, the health ministry had earlier said. Also Read - Big Step Towards Fighting Coronavirus: Vaccination to Begin in India on Jan 16, Modi Holds High-level Meet | Top Points

Besides, their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travelers, family contacts and others, while genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry added.

The Delhi Traffic police, on the other hand, has closed Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida, Ghaziabad to the national capital because of farmer protests. “Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni borders”, said Delhi Traffic Police.