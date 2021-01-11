





New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing on Monday. This will be PM Modi’s first meeting with the Chief Ministers after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved two vaccines – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Pune based-Serum Institute of India’s Covishield for emergency use. Also Read - PM Modi to Meet CMs on Vaccine Roll-out, SC to Hear Pleas Against Farm Laws, Dzukou Valley Wildfire Under Control And More

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it is scheduled to hear on Monday a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15. Also Read - Ahead of World's 'Biggest Vaccination Drive', PM Modi to Interact With CMs of All States Today | What to Expect

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their ”ghar waapsi” will happen only after ”law waapsi”. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Vandalise Haryana CM's Kisan Mahapanchayat Venue; Khattar Says Agitation Must End Here

The ED has issued fresh summons against Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, for a second round of questioning on January 11 in connection with the Rs 4,300 crore PMC Bank money laundering case, official sources said. Varsha Raut was grilled and her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency for the first time on January 4 at its office here.