New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will pronounce orders on various issues related to the farm laws and the farmers' protest at Delhi borders. Yesterday, pulling up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest, the apex court had said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations between them were going and will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse. The top court had also indicated that it may stay the implementation of the contentious farm laws.

“If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of the ordinances, we will put a stay on it”, CJI Bobde had said while hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city, earlier this morning. From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival via video conferencing. Three national winners of the festival will also express their views during the event, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, adding that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will also be present on the occasion.