New Delhi: Protesting farmer leaders Friday said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be last such meeting with the Centre, but added that they don't have much hope as they will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the contentious farm laws. Since a Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws is likely to hold its first meeting on January 19, the meeting on Friday between the government and the unions may be the last one.

Scores of employees of the three municipal corporations are slated to hold a protest march from Civic Centre to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Friday, to press for their demands, which include the release of their due salaries. AP Khan, the convener of the MCD Employees Union, said the protesting members have also decided to "boycott" duty for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out which is starting January 16. "Salaries of so many people, including those who have retired recently, have not been paid for the last few months. And, then they ask us to go on COVID duty. We have decided to boycott vaccination duty," Khan added.

Earlier on Thursday, all the three municipal corporations in the national capital lifted the ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat, within 24 hours of its imposition, after 100 samples taken from Asia's largest 'chicken mandi' in Ghazipur tested negative for bird flu. The Delhi government also allowed the Ghazipur poultry market, the biggest supplier of poultry products in the region, to open.