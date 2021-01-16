Breaking News LIVE: Prime Minister Modi will launch the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday at 10:30 AM. This will be the world’s largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day. Also Read - India Set to Rollout World’s Biggest Vaccination Drive Today, 3 Lakh Health Workers to Get Shots on Day 1

Meanwhile, instant messaging application WhatsApp postponed the introduction of a new privacy policy announced this month after facing backlash.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We`re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15,” a blog post by the application read.