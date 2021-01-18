New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday via video conferencing. “Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 am,” Prime Minister tweeted informing about the event. Also Read - Tandav In Trouble: I&B Ministry Asks Clarification From Amazon Prime Video

The Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also be present on the occasion. Also Read - Tandav: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands Scene To Be Deleted, Files Complaint For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

