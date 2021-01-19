

Load More

New Delhi: The central government has postponed the tenth round of scheduled talks with the protesting farmers’ representatives to January 20. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, January 19 and now it will be held on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm. ‘The government’s ministerial meeting with farmers unions will be held on January 20 at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, instead of January 19,’ the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on Monday. A Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve the crisis is scheduled to hold its first meeting today. Also Read - Farm Laws Stir: 10th Round of Talks Between Farmers and Centre Postponed to Wednesday

Earlier on Monday, a four-member team of the Uttar Pradesh police left for Mumbai in a car to interrogate the caste and crew of Amazon Prime Video’s starry political saga Tandav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi said that the makers will have to “pay a price for hurting religious sentiments” by depicting Hindu gods in an objectionable manner. Also Read - Delhi Police Has Full Authority to Decide on Farmers Entering Capital: Supreme Court on R-Day Tractor Rally

“There are strong sections in the FIR. Remain prepared,(you) will have to pay a price for hurting religious sentiments,” Tripathi said in his tweet in which he tagged director Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub. Also Read - Two Sisters Compose Song on Farmers Protesting Against Farm Laws, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Dense fog shrouded Delhi-NCR reducing the visibility in the morning. Cold waves blowing across the city and its adjoining areas left people shivering.

Delhi: Fog shrouds parts of the national capital; visuals from near Lodhi Road. pic.twitter.com/fcBdQBxndV — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Besides, parts of north India remained under the grip of an intense cold wave with night temperatures dropping below the 5 degrees Celsius-mark at some places.

“Visibility recorded at 0530 IST today (in meter) Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Jaisalmer, Agra, Gorakhpur- 0-25 each; Bikaner, Churu, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Patna & Gaya- 50 m each; Hissar, Delhi (Safdarjung, Palam), Bareilly, Bahraich, Gwalior-200 m each”, said IMD.