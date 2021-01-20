













New Delhi: Amid the ongoing inoculation drive, India is all set to export the first consignment of 1.5 lakh vaccine doses of Covishield to Bhutan. The shipment is being sent from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Earlier on Tuesday, the central government announced the supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to several neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. Also Read - Joe Biden to Take Oath as 46th US President Today Amid Tight Security, Donald Trump to Skip Inauguration

The government has repeatedly said that both the approved coronavirus vaccines – Oxford’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – are safe and the concerns regarding adverse effects are insignificant. Also Read - Pardons, Travel Ban, Presenting Awards: How Trump Spending His Last Day as US President

Meanwhile, the Centre will today hold the tenth round of scheduled talks with protesting farmers’ representatives at Vigyan Bhawan at 2 PM. Discussions have been inconclusive so far as the farmers pledged to continue their agitation till the contentious farm laws are repealed. Also Read - India Hopes for Relaxed US Visa Regime Under Joe Biden As President

In other news, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris will on Wednesday be sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of the United States as they take over the White House from the hands of Donald Trump. Notably, Harris is making history as the first woman, first Black as well as first Asian to become the vice president of America.

India is hoping that Biden will fulfil his poll promise and lift all immigrant visa restrictions that President Donald Trump had imposed during his tenure in the last four years.