New Delhi: Joe Biden on Wednesdsay sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. “Democracy has prevailed,” Biden declared after being swearing-in. “Today, we celebrate triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, the cause of democracy. People and will of the people have been heard. We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said delivering his first inaugural speech. Further, Kamala Harris made history at the stroke of noon on Wednesday becoming the first vice president of Indian descent. Also Read - Ready To Serve US And American People: Kamala Harris After Taking Oath as 49th Vice President of United States

The daughter of Shyamala Gopalan became the first Indian American, the first woman, and the first African American vice president, putting her a heartbeat away from the presidency. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates US President Joe Biden, Says Looking Forward To Work Together

Meanwhile in India, the government has proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 1.5 to two years during the 10th round of talks with the protesting farmers unions yesterday. The next round of meeting has been scheduled for January 22. Soon after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Government ready to keep three farm laws suspended for 1-1.5 years, during which solution can be reached with mutual dialogue. Also Read - ‘Democracy Has Prevailed’: Joe Biden Takes Oath as US President, Says Will Bring America Together

In the ongoing privacy row, WhatsApp wrote back to the Centre saying that the proposed change does not expand its ability to share user data with Facebook and that it is open to answering questions on the issue. “We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses so they can serve their customers and grow,” WhatsApp said in its response. The Centre had earlier posed 14 questions to WhatsApp on its “invasive” changes in Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

