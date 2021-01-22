Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The interaction would take place at 1:15 pm via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination. Also Read - Serum Institute Fire Claims Five Lives, Poonawala Announces Compensation of Rs 25 Lakh | Top Developments

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 pm tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet today to finalise the schedule for the long-pending election of a new party president. The meeting comes nearly five months after the Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi asked the grand old party to relieve her from the top post.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda will address a conference of social medial volunteers and intellectuals in Lucknow today. Nadda reached Lucknow yesterday. Notably, his visit comes close on the heels of PM Narendra Modi’s trusted bureaucrat Arvind Sharma joining the BJP and getting nominated to the upper house of the state legislature. Speculations are rife that he may be inducted in the state cabinet.