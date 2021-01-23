New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata’s Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road to address Parakram Diwas celebrations to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. Earlier last week, the Centre had decided to observe January 23 as Parakram Diwas every year.

Besides, the Prime Minister is also expected to visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas or allotment certificates.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu to embark on a campaign ahead of the assembly polls in the state, which are likely to be held in April-May 2021.