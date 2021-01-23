



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata’s Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road to address Parakram Diwas celebrations to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. Earlier last week, the Centre had decided to observe January 23 as Parakram Diwas every year. Also Read - Narendra Chanchal Dies at 80 in Delhi, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Besides, the Prime Minister is also expected to visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land patras or allotment certificates. Also Read - 'Not 1, But 2 Made in India Vaccines': Modi in Interaction With Covid Vaccinators in Varanasi | Top Points

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu to embark on a campaign ahead of the assembly polls in the state, which are likely to be held in April-May 2021. Also Read - Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

On the other hand, the government’s negotiations with protesting farm unions hit a roadblock after the farmer leaders stuck to their demands for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate and a legal guarantee for MSP, even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months.

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, the 11th round could not even reach a decision on the next date for the meeting as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet again once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal.