New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday (January 25), said an official statement. The virtual interaction will take place tomorrow at 12 pm. 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of 'Bal Shakti Puraskar', have been selected for PMRBP-2021.
The Bombay High Court, while acquitting a man who groped a minor girl, ruled that such an offence “without skin to skin contact” cannot be termed as sexual assault under the POCSO Act. The hearing dates back to January 19 when a Nagpur bench of Justice Ganediwala modified the order of a sessions court that had sentenced the 39-year-old accused to three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.