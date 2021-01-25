New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday (January 25), said an official statement. The virtual interaction will take place tomorrow at 12 pm. 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’, have been selected for PMRBP-2021. Also Read - Farmers R-Day Rally: After Facing Flak, Ghazipur Police Withdraws 'No Diesel For Tractors' Notice