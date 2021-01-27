

















New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that 86 personnel were injured in violence that broke out across the city when groups of protesting farmers entered the historic Red Fort and hoisted flags following a clash with police officers yesterday. “The struggle between the police and farmers continued throughout the day until late evening. Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri border and Red Fort. 86 policemen so far have reported injured and several public and private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob,” Delhi Police said in a release. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

Delhi Police further said, “Sanyukt Kisan Morcha comprising various Kisan organisations proposed a Kisan tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2021. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha had conducted several rounds of meetings with the Delhi Police in connection with their proposed tractor rally. They had given an undertaking to the Delhi Police to take out a peaceful rally as per the proposed plans on the agreed upon routes.” Also Read - BREAKING NEWS January 28 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Meets Injured Cops, Delhi Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Farmer Leaders

Meanwhile, some farmers also indulged in vandalism and attacked policemen. They had changed their plans and moved towards Lal Qila. At Lal Qila, they broke the gates and entered the wells of Red Fort. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the rampart of the Red Fort where they hoisted their organisation’s flag. With great efforts, Delhi Police managed to remove the crowd from the rampart and the vicinity, police said. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

