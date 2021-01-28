Live Updates

  • 1:17 PM IST

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Modi Address: On 15th August last year, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this around, 1 lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy and Air Force. Of these, 1/3rd cadets are girls: PM Narendra Modi

  • 12:55 PM IST
    Delhi Violence: Delhi Police issues notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait asking to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26.

    The notice also reads, “You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within 3 days.”
  • 12:54 PM IST

    BREAKING NEWS: Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the Corona period, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration & society across the country. It is commendable: PM Narendra Modi at NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi

  • 12:44 PM IST

  • 12:43 PM IST
    Delhi Violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets injured Police personnel at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital. These Police personnel were injured in the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26th.
  • 12:43 PM IST

    DMRC News: Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila & Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Delhi Violence: Delhi Police issues Lookout Notice (LOC) against farmer leaders with the help of immigration: Delhi Police

  • 11:14 AM IST
    BREAKING NEWS: With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97%. India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally. 1,03,73,606 people have recovered and 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health

    78% of the active cases are concentrated in five states —Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. 77.84% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 States/UTs: Ministry of Health
  • 11:13 AM IST

    BREAKING NEWS: Mumbai should be included in Karnataka. Until that is done, I request Central govt to declare Mumbai as a Union Territory: Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday via video conferencing, during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India’s reform trajectory and increased usage of technology. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world. “Will be addressing the @wef’s #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January,” Modi tweeted on Wednesday. The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

In a development to farmers-Delhi police clash on January 26, a total 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chanduni, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader Darshan Pal and various other prominent leaders were named in the FIR filed. Also Read - Budget 2021 | Easy Access, Multiple Language Option: All You Need to Know About 'Union Budget Mobile App'

Meanwhile, the farmer unions on Wednesday cancelled their planned march to Parliament on February 1 when the Budget would be presented. In the wake of the tractor rally violence, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday said the Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Congress Calls Amit Shah 'Weakest Home Minister of India', Demands His Removal

In a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force, a third batch of three more Rafale fighter jets from France landed in India. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, 2020, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The second batch of three Rafale jets arrived in India on November 3.

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest breaking and latest news updates.