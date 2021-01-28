

















Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday via video conferencing, during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India’s reform trajectory and increased usage of technology. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world. “Will be addressing the @wef’s #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January,” Modi tweeted on Wednesday. The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

In a development to farmers-Delhi police clash on January 26, a total 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chanduni, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader Darshan Pal and various other prominent leaders were named in the FIR filed. Also Read - Budget 2021 | Easy Access, Multiple Language Option: All You Need to Know About 'Union Budget Mobile App'

Meanwhile, the farmer unions on Wednesday cancelled their planned march to Parliament on February 1 when the Budget would be presented. In the wake of the tractor rally violence, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday said the Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Congress Calls Amit Shah 'Weakest Home Minister of India', Demands His Removal

In a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force, a third batch of three more Rafale fighter jets from France landed in India. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, 2020, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The second batch of three Rafale jets arrived in India on November 3.

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest breaking and latest news updates.