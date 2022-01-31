Breaking News January 31, 2022 LIVE Updates: The Budget session of Parliament starting today is likely to be stormy with opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers’ issues and the border row with China. The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings. The opposition is preparing to unitedly take on the government on the Pegasus snooping row after the New York Times claimed that India purchased the snooping spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Budget Session of Parliament Begins Today Ahead of Assembly Elections in 5 States | Key Points to Know