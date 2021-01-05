New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the nation on Tuesday via video conferencing. The event will mark an important milestone towards the creation of ‘one nation, one gas grid’. The 450-km-long pipeline has been built by Gail (India) Ltd. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Announces England-wide Lockdown Amid New Coronavirus Strain

Himachal Pradesh became the fourth state to report cases of bird flu after Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with officials confirming that migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Kangra district have tested positive for the dreaded avian influenza.

On the other hand, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 85.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.85 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US remains the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 20,805,262 and 353,371, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,340,469, while the country's death toll soared to 149,649.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur Gautam Buddha Nagar districts and adjoining areas.

