New Delhi: In the wake of bird flu cases that have been reported in many states, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has issued an advisory and directed state wildlife departments to take serious note of avian flu cases and report mortality of wildlife to the ministry on priority. Notably, bird deaths have come to light from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Further, cases have also been reported in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Bird Flu Scare: Over 4 Lakh Poultry Birds Die in Haryana in Last 10 Days, States on Alert, Centre Issues Advisory | Key Points

Further, India may not have a guest at Republic Day celebrations this year as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday called off his India visit due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation of the United Kingdom. According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), Johnson reiterated his thanks for India’s invitation for him as Chief Guest of Republic Day celebrations but regretted his inability to attend in view of the changed COVID-19 context prevailing in the UK. Also Read - Boris Johnson Dials PM Modi, Expresses Regret For Calling Off Republic Day Visit Over Covid Crisis in UK

On the vaccine front, it is being said that the first vaccine rollout will begin by January 14. Two Coronavirus vaccines have received approval from the national drug regulator. Bharat Biotech’s vaccine has faced massive backlash as it is yet to conduct its third phase trials. The company’s Chairman Krishna Ella had Monday said that the company does not deserve the backlash it is receiving in the light of India’s drugs regulator granting its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin approval for emergency use. “Don’t accuse us of inexperience. We are a global company… have manufactured 16 vaccines,” he said, highlighting that “200 per cent honest” clinical trials were conducted. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline, Himachal Pradesh Withdraws Night Curfew From 4 Districts

For more such breaking and latest news, stay tuned to India.com