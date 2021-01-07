Farmers’ Protest: Umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions Sanyuta Kisan Morcha has called a tractor rally today which is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway. This will lead to diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon hours. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline, Maharashtra Withdraws Night Curfew From Mumbai, Issues SOPs

Bird Flu: four districts in southern Karnataka bordering Kerala have been put on alert following the outbreak of bird flu (H5N8) in the neighboring coastal state, an official said on Wednesday. The districts on alert are Chamarajanagar, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru in the state’s southern region. “We have put four districts bordering Kerala on alert and taken steps to prevent the bird flu spread from the adjacent state though no case of the disease has been reported in Karnataka so far,” a state animal husbandry department official told IANS here. Also Read - 'Don't Share Personal Data': Ahead of Its Launch, Centre Issues Warning Against Fake 'CoWIN' App on Playstore

Weather: The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that the parts of North India, including Delhi, are likely to be engulfed in a thick blanket of fog for the next four days. The IMD also said that the rains will abate and temperatures will dip once again. Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read - Pharmacist in US Destroys 500 Doses of Moderna Vaccine Believing That Will Change His DNA

Coronavirus Vaccine: Ahead of the roll-out of coronavirus vaccine in few days, another dry-run will be conducted across the country on January 8. On January 2, almost all states and Union Territory conducted dry run at 285 session sites spread across 125 districts to assess ability and readiness of authorities to administer shots to hundreds of millions of people, including many in remote corners of the country. It was conducted to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism that has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the Covid-19 vaccination.

